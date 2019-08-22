missing children

San Jose police searching for missing 11-year-old boy

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- An 11-year-old boy has been reported missing in San Jose after last being seen Wednesday afternoon.

Ivan Gonzalez walked away from his home in the 400 block of North 21st Street at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, police said. He was wearing a blue Golden State Warriors hat, red T-shirt and basketball shorts with a Superman logo.

Gonzalez is 5 feet 2 inches, weighs 120 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who knows his location is asked to call 911.
