San Jose streets reopened after CHP chase

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A CHP pursuit that began on Highway 101 in Gilroy forced the closure of streets in San Jose.

Officers opened the small cul-de-sac of Rielly Court along Blossom Hill Road around 4:45 a.m., which had been blocked since around 11 p.m. Monday.

What lead to the pursuit and why the chase ended up here on city streets is still under investigation.

Nearby, over at Velasco drive at Entrada Cedros, San Jose police were on scene around the same time with the K-9 unit.

San Jose Police Sergeant Enrique Garcia tells ABC7 News that the two incidents were "probably related," but offered few other details, saying that CHP is investigating.

