Police investigate officer-involved shooting in San Jose

The incident happened at the Julian and Autumn neighborhood.
Chief Eddie Garcia said officers responded to a "person being stabbed phone call" in the middle of the street.
We are working an officer involved shooting in the area of Julian/Autumn. Officers responded to a “Person being stabbed” call in the middle of the street. Both the suspect and the stabbing victim are deceased. Officers are uninjured. More details to follow.— Chief Eddie Garcia (@sjpdchief) May 3, 2020
The officers are uninjured, police say.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest developments.