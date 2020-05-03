officer involved shooting

Police investigate officer-involved shooting in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place in San Jose just after 8a.m. Sunday morning. Police say the suspect and stabbing victim are dead.

The incident happened at the Julian and Autumn neighborhood.

Chief Eddie Garcia said officers responded to a "person being stabbed phone call" in the middle of the street.



The officers are uninjured, police say.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest developments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josecrimeofficer involved shooting
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
Suspect in custody after 15 hour standoff with SF police
Officer-involved shooting leads to standoff in SF
Officials ID suspect after officer-involved shooting inside East Bay Walmart
Police kill gunman who hijacked Dallas-area bus: officials
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
George W. Bush encourages unity in rare public message
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Americans without bank accounts must wait for stimulus checks
Coronavirus: Nearly 60 new COVID-19 cases reported in SF, 3 in Santa Cruz Co.
Pompeo: China must be held accountable for COVID-19
South Bay charity group continues drive-thru food distributions
Dr. Birx calls protests 'devastatingly worrisome'
Show More
Chick-fil-A selling take-home meal kits
5 confusing shelter-in-place questions answered
Rape suspect released from Alameda Co. jail due to COVID-19 concerns, Livermore mayor outraged
AccuWeather forecast: Sunny skies today, breezy winds along coast this week
SF restaurant chain The Grove at risk of closing amid COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News