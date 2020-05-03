Police investigate officer-involved shooting in San Jose

We are working an officer involved shooting in the area of Julian/Autumn. Officers responded to a “Person being stabbed” call in the middle of the street. Both the suspect and the stabbing victim are deceased. Officers are uninjured. More details to follow. — Chief Eddie Garcia (@sjpdchief) May 3, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place in San Jose just after 8a.m. Sunday morning. Police say the suspect and stabbing victim are dead.The incident happened at the Julian and Autumn neighborhood.Chief Eddie Garcia said officers responded to a "person being stabbed phone call" in the middle of the street.The officers are uninjured, police say.