SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A San Jose Police SUV was smashed up after an incident Friday morning that appeared to involve a power pole.Sky7 was over Alma Avenue and Monterey Road where you can see the SUV being loaded onto a tow truck.PG&E crews arrived at the scene and tended to the destroyed power pole.According to PG&E's outage map, 56 nearby customers lost power and it may not be restored until 7 p.m.