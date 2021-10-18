San Jose Sharks

NHL suspends Sharks' Evander Kane 21 games for submitting fake COVID-19 vaccination card

Kane will forfeit about $1.68 million of his $7 million salary for this season.
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The NHL has suspended San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.

The league on Monday announced the suspension without pay and said Kane will not be eligible to play until Nov. 30 at New Jersey.



Kane will forfeit about $1.68 million of his $7 million salary for this season with the money going to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Evander Kane being investigated by NHL for allegedly using fake COVID vaccine card

The league also announced that a concurrent investigation into allegations of sexual and physical abuse made against Kane by his estranged wife, Anna, could not be substantiated.

"I would like to apologize to my teammates, the San Jose Sharks organization, and all Sharks fans for violating the NHL COVID protocols," Kane said in a statement. "I made a mistake, one I sincerely regret and take responsibility for. During my suspension, I will continue to participate in counseling to help me make better decisions in the future. When my suspension is over, I plan to return to the ice with great effort, determination, and love for the game of hockey."

RELATED: No evidence found that San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane bet on NHL games

Kane had previously been cleared by the NHL in an investigation into allegations made by Anna Kane that he bet on hockey games, including some against the Sharks.

But the league did determine that Kane violated the COVID-19 protocols. A person familiar with the investigation said earlier this month that the league was looking into allegations that Kane submitted a fake vaccination card. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details weren't made public.

Using a fake vaccination card is illegal in both the United States and Canada, as well as against NHL rules.

RELATED: Ted Cruz tweets support for unvaccinated NBA players

Commissioner Gary Bettman said last week that only four players on active rosters hadn't been vaccinated.

Kane had not been around the team since the start of training camp while these investigations were ongoing in an agreement between him and the team.

Kane, 30, is three seasons into a $49 million, seven-year contract. He's with his third organization after being drafted by and debuting with Atlanta/Winnipeg and a stint in Buffalo.

Last season, he had 22 goals and 27 assists in 56 games.

