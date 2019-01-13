San Jose shooting leaves man dead

EMBED </>More Videos

San Jose police say a man was killed in an overnight shooting. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
San Jose police say a man was killed in an overnight shooting.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of Parkmoor Avenue and Race Street around 1:16 a.m. Sunday and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
RELATED: Man killed in Antioch shooting
The victim was transported to a local hospital where police say he died a short time later.

Police asked that anyone with information regarding the shooting contact Detect Detective Sergeant Bert Milliken or Detective John Figone of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
SJPDfatal shootingshootingdeath investigationinvestigationhomicide investigationdeadly shootingSan Jose
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man killed in Antioch shooting
Davis remembers fallen officer in packed vigil
Man forgets 2 lbs. of pot in Uber, gets arrested by undercover cops
Novato standoff suspect seen allegedly trying to burn down convenience store
Police release letter from deceased man accused of killing Davis officer
Police: 1 dead, 12 hospitalized in mass drug overdose in Chico house
Giants and Oracle have corporate sponsorship wedding
Accuweather Forecast: Partly cloudy skies give way to showers tonight
Show More
Suspect in death of Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona identified
Taco Bell testing out new vegetarian menu for 2019
Woman says Christmas tree left her house infested with praying mantises
Illinois refuses permit for concert to be hosted by R. Kelly
Hundreds attend vigil for slain Davis officer
More News