San Jose shooting leaves man dead

San Jose police say a man was killed in an overnight shooting.Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of Parkmoor Avenue and Race Street around 1:16 a.m. Sunday and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.The victim was transported to a local hospital where police say he died a short time later.Police asked that anyone with information regarding the shooting contact Detect Detective Sergeant Bert Milliken or Detective John Figone of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.