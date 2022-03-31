Search for suspect underway after boy shot in San Jose; high school sheltering in place

The shooting was reported at 10:43 a.m. in the area of Lucretia Avenue and Taji Drive. The victim suffered a gunshot wound but it is not considered life-threatening, San Jose police said.
RELATED: San Jose officer shoots 20-year-old college athlete who disarmed suspect inside taqueria, police say
The nearby high school at 1855 Lucretia Ave. was asked to shelter in place since the shooting suspect was still at large late Thursday morning, according to police.
No other details about the shooting were immediately available.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live