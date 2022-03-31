Search for suspect underway after boy shot in San Jose; high school sheltering in place

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A boy was injured in a shooting in San Jose on Thursday morning that has prompted police to ask Yerba Buena High School to shelter in place.The shooting was reported at 10:43 a.m. in the area of Lucretia Avenue and Taji Drive. The victim suffered a gunshot wound but it is not considered life-threatening, San Jose police said.The nearby high school at 1855 Lucretia Ave. was asked to shelter in place since the shooting suspect was still at large late Thursday morning, according to police.No other details about the shooting were immediately available.