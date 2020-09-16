2 dead, 3 injured in San Jose shooting, police say

Units currently at the scene of a shooting in the 600 block of S. 8th Street. 5 persons shot, 2 are deceased. We will provide updates when available. pic.twitter.com/4DzJlWev4H — SJPD PIO (@SJPDPIO) September 16, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Two people are dead and three others are injured after a shooting in San Jose, police said Tuesday night.The shooting was first reported at 10 p.m. in the the 600 block of South 8th Street, according to San Jose Police Department.When officers arrived, "units discovered a total of 5 shooting victims, each suffering from at least one gun shot wound," police said.Two of the victims died at the scene. The other three were rushed to local hospitals.Their conditions are unknown at this time."At the moment we have five shooting victims, two are deceased," police said.There is not yet a suspect description or motive available, police said, "as this investigation is still active."Further details are not available at this time.