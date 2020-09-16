San Jose police find 4th wounded victim in shooting that killed 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- San Jose police have found a sixth person injured in a shooting that left two people dead Tuesday night, investigators said Wednesday.

Officers responded around 10 p.m. to the shooting reported in the 600 block of South Eighth Street and arrived to find five people shot. Two died at the scene and the other three were taken to hospitals, where they are expected to survive, according to police.

Investigators later learned a sixth person had also been shot and was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

No arrest has been made in the case and no suspect information was immediately available Wednesday morning. The homicides are the 27th and 28th in San Jose this year.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Sgt. Miri or Detective Cuenca at (408) 277-5283. People wishing to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers hotline at (408) 947-7867.
