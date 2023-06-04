Police are investigating a stabbing that left one man dead in San Jose on Sunday. A woman is in custody.

1 man dies following stabbing in San Jose, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman is in custody in connection to a deadly stabbing in San Jose, police said.

Police were called just before 4 a.m. on Sunday to an apartment building near the 1300 block of Shawn Drive.

They found a male victim with at least one stab wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police haven't said the relationship between the man and woman.

Streets around Shawn Drive will be closed for several hours as officers investigate.

