Police investigate stabbing in San Jose Sunday night, officials say

Police investigate a stabbing that occurred on the 400 block of N. Capitol Avenue. in San Jose, Calif. on Nov. 29, 2020. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating a stabbing in San Jose on Sunday night.

Officials say the incident happened on the 400 block of N. Capitol Avenue near a Target store.

The San Jose Police Department said the stabbing was first reported around 7:45 p.m.

The suspect is unknown and no further information was provided about the victim.



