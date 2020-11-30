Police investigate stabbing in San Jose Sunday night, officials say

Officials say the incident happened on the 400 block of N. Capitol Avenue near a Target store.
The San Jose Police Department said the stabbing was first reported around 7:45 p.m.
The suspect is unknown and no further information was provided about the victim.
Units are currently at the scene of a stabbing, 400 block of N. Capitol Ave.
N. Capitol Ave. One victim, unknown suspect/s. No further information at the moment.
For media: nothing else to share. Will update when possible. pic.twitter.com/ckNAkG85zM
