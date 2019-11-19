Suspect taken into custody after 12-hour standoff with San Jose Police

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A suspect has been taken into custody early Tuesday morning nearly 12 hours after starting a standoff with San Jose Police at a home near San Jose State University, authorities said.The suspect was detained at about 5:15 a.m. according to Officer Gina Teporten. She didn't specify whether the suspect surrendered or was detained unwillingly.Officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving weapons at the home that began around 5:40 p.m. Monday.ABC7 News was at the scene when police used flash-bang grenades and tried convincing the suspect to come out of the home.Police blocked the road at the home located on the 100 block of South Eighth Street, one block away from SJSU's Charles W. Davidson College of Engineering building.The school was unaffected by the standoff but students who reside in the area were able to seek support at the Martin Luther King Library.