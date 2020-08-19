Here's what's closed in the Bay Area due to wildfire smoke, poor air quality

RELATED: What you need to know about fires burning in the Bay Area
Below is a list of closures:
East Bay
Hayward COVID-19 testing site
- The City of Hayward is closing its COVID-19 Testing Center effective immediately due to poor air quality resulting from wildfire smoke. The testing center, located at Skywest Golf Course at 1401 Golf Course Road adjacent to Hayward Executive Airport, will reopen when air conditions allow. For more information on the Testing Center and to schedule or reschedule appointments, go to the Testing Center webpage of the Hayward website . The City's COVID-19 Information and Testing Center Hotline call center can be reached at (510) 583-5333.
RELATED: Bay Area air quality worst in the world as wildfires rage in all but one county
South Bay
San Jose State University
- San Jose State University has canceled all classes on Wednesday due to air quality and health concerns. All online classes and in-person classes have been canceled, the university said in a Tweet. The university sent alerts to the campus community by email and twitter regarding the campus closure status until the end of Wednesday. The university says to check emails and their twitter for updates.
ABC7 LIVE SMOKE TRACKER: Click image below to track San Francisco Bay Area air quality levels
Check back with ABC7 News for more updates.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area right now
- Track air quality levels in the Bay Area
- Bay Area air quality worst in the world as wildfires rage in all but one county
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- Camp Fire is deadliest wildfire in California history
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- How to drive safely during a power outage
- What to do right now to prep for a planned power outage
- Here's how to store electricity before a power outage
- Tips for getting through a long-term power outage
- VIDEO: How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- How wildfire smoke can impact your health
- What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health