Society

Here's what's closed in the Bay Area due to wildfire smoke, poor air quality

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Bay Area schools and COVID-19 testing sites are closing Wednesday due to poor air quality amid the raging wildfires across the Bay Area.

RELATED: What you need to know about fires burning in the Bay Area

Below is a list of closures:

East Bay


Hayward COVID-19 testing site
  • The City of Hayward is closing its COVID-19 Testing Center effective immediately due to poor air quality resulting from wildfire smoke. The testing center, located at Skywest Golf Course at 1401 Golf Course Road adjacent to Hayward Executive Airport, will reopen when air conditions allow. For more information on the Testing Center and to schedule or reschedule appointments, go to the Testing Center webpage of the Hayward website . The City's COVID-19 Information and Testing Center Hotline call center can be reached at (510) 583-5333.


RELATED: Bay Area air quality worst in the world as wildfires rage in all but one county

South Bay


San Jose State University
  • San Jose State University has canceled all classes on Wednesday due to air quality and health concerns. All online classes and in-person classes have been canceled, the university said in a Tweet. The university sent alerts to the campus community by email and twitter regarding the campus closure status until the end of Wednesday. The university says to check emails and their twitter for updates.


ABC7 LIVE SMOKE TRACKER: Click image below to track San Francisco Bay Area air quality levels



Check back with ABC7 News for more updates.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan jose state universityhaywardcoronavirus testingair qualitycoronavirus testschool closuressan jose state
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: SF mayor gives air quality update as wildfires rage
Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area
This mask is good for smoke, bad for COVID-19: Here's the fix
Hennessey Fire destroys dozens of homes in Vacaville community
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
SF will be taken off watch list soon, says Newsom
VIDEO: Ominous, red skies in Bay Area as wildfires rage
Show More
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattles Death Valley area, USGS says
30,000 evacuate from wildfires in Sonoma County
How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
Anti-mask rant turns homophobic, racist at Bay Area Marshall's
Wildfire burning in San Mateo Co. prompts evacuations
More TOP STORIES News