San Jose streets reopened after CHP chase

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A CHP pursuit that began on Highway 101 in Gilroy forced the closure of streets in San Jose.

Officers opened the small cul-de-sac of Rielly Court along Blossom Hill Road around 4:45 a.m., which had been blocked since around 11 p.m. Monday.

What lead to the pursuit and why the chase ended up here on city streets is still under investigation.

Nearby, over at Velasco drive at Entrada Cedros, San Jose police were on scene around the same time with the K-9 unit.

San Jose Police Sergeant Enrique Garcia tells ABC7 News that the two incidents were "probably related," but offered few other details, saying that CHP is investigating.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josepolice chasesjpdchpcar chasepolice
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oakland homeless moms evicted from vacant house
Iran announces arrests over downing of Ukrainian plane
AccuWeather forecast: Isolated showers today
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Chinatown business owners collaborate to fight crime
WATCH IN 60: Moms evicted, SJ airport expansion plan, 49ers prep for game
Authorities say girl's plea for help on CA highway was hoax
Show More
Hayward police investigate fatal shooting at Airbnb
WWII veteran asking for special Valentine's Day gift
San Jose St. University Police corporal helps man in need
Bay Area Filipinos worry, respond as volcano erupts in Philippines
I-TEAM: Jail interview with Montclair fatal laptop theft suspect
More TOP STORIES News