4 killed in SUV crash on Hwy 85 in San Jose, all SB lanes closed until 8 a.m., CHP says

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Four people died Wednesday night following an SUV crash in south San Jose along state Highway 85, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. on the highway's southbound lanes, just south of Cottle Road and involved a 2005 Dodge Durango, CHP Officer Ross Lee said.The Dodge had six people inside and was allegedly traveling at high rate of speed. At some point, the driver lost control and the Dodge overturned several times, coming to rest on its wheels, according to Lee.Three male passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman was taken to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. A fifth male passenger was hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening.Officers arrested the male driver on suspicion of driving while under the influence, Lee said.The four victims have yet to be identified and the CHP has not released the name of the driver who was arrested.The CHP has closed Highway 85's southbound lanes and the closure could last through 8 a.m., according to Lee.The investigation is being handled by the CHP's Gilroy-Hollister office.