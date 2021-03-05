Coronavirus California

Pop-up clinic in San Jose vaccinates underserved community

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- People lined up early Friday morning for a pop-up vaccine clinic in San Jose's Alviso neighborhood.

"I got here at 6:30 a.m. My neighbor got here at 5 a.m.," said Lydia Sanchez, who has struggled to find a vaccine.

"I'm a school teacher. I have been trying every day since the last week when they opened up and I can't because they keep being full," Sanchez said.

The Alviso Health Clinic hosted the site with Gardner Health Services. City Council Member David Cohen helped make it happen.

"It's one of the zip codes with higher Covid rates so I thought 'let's get a vaccine clinic out here," Cohen said.

Cohen said people from his office along with Gardner Health services went door to door and handed out fliers about the clinic to try and make sure it only served people in the neighborhood.

The one-day clinic only had 280 doses because of supply issues. Organizers say they were hoping for more, but at this point they feel lucky to at least get the vaccine.


