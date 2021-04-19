Society

South Bay Sikh community holds vigil honoring victims of Indianapolis FedEx shooting

By
SJ Sikh community mourns victims killed in Indianapolis shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- In San Jose dozens gathered to pray for those who were killed in Indianapolis at a FedEx warehouse on Thursday. Among the victims were four members of the Sikh community.

"The responsibility is on the leadership. At each level, from the city all the way to federal. The reason for the hate is especially against immigrants," said one of the Sikh leaders during the vigil.

The attack in Indianapolis sent waves of sorrow to all the half a million Sikhs in America.

RELATED: Indianapolis shooting: FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year; 4 Sikhs among victims

"The families that have lost their loved ones and not only to this last weekend, but for the many that were lost in the many incidents that have been before this one," said community member, Harbir K Bhatia.

The shooting in Indianapolis bringing flashback of 2012 when a gunman killed six people at a Sikh temple in Wisconsin.

"We immediately thought about where we were and what we were doing in 2012. The difference is we are here in 2021 and the difference is the change that we can make from here on out," said San Jose resident, Amar Singh.

San Jose is home to one of the largest communities of Sikh's in the U.S with 25,000 members. Tonight they saw allies coming together in support.

"Well, I'm here to say 'enough is enough.' It's time for all of us to stand together," said a member of the Asian community.

RELATED: FedEx shooting victims: What we know about 8 killed in Thursday's rampage
"Prayer in action is love. Love in action is service and we must be of service to one another to continue to unite and serve each other," said San Jose councilmember Sylvia Arenas.

Anthony Mata, San Jose's chief of police attended the vigil and confirmed they haven't received any reports or threats against this local group.

"We conduct patrol checks to ensure their safety especially if they report any type of hate incidents," said Chief Mata.

Sukhdev Bainiwal, one of the vigil organizers hopes today's prayer reached deep.

"It's a healing process that is going to happen here tonight," said Bainiwal.
