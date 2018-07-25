San Martin brush fire destroys 1 structure, burns dozens of acres

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters are battling a brush fire in Santa Clara County burning in San Martin, according to Cal Fire. (KGO)

SAN MARTIN, Calif. --
Structures have been damaged in a brush fire that started today in unincorporated Santa Clara County and briefly closed southbound U.S. Highway 101, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol officials said.

The Church Fire started late this afternoon at Church Avenue and Monterey Road in the unincorporated community of San Martin, Cal Fire spokesman Scott McLean said.

As of 8:50 p.m., the fire had burned 20 acres and was 60 percent contained, Cal Fire officials said.

Highway 101 was open again as of 7:50 p.m., according to the Santa Clara County Office of Emergency Services.

A mixture structures are in the fire area, which is rural and includes ranch farmland. McLean said crews don't know yet how many structures have been damaged.

He said no injuries have been reported but emphasized the need for residents in the Bay Area to be careful this time of year.

"We all need to be careful," McLean said, asking residents to reflect on the number of fires that have burned recently in the Bay Area.

Tonight a wildfire of at least 225 acres was burning in Contra Costa County near Clayton. Structures have been damaged there too.

"All lot of these fires are in grass," which burns quickly, McLean said.

"If you see a fire, evacuate," he said. If you're told to evacuate, evacuate. There is no time to wait and see."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cal firebrush firewildfireHighway 101road closuretraffictraffic delay
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
245-acre Clayton fire destroys 1 residence, evacuations ordered
Real or Not? The Oakland A's will be a playoff team
Celebrities share grief, sorrow for BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
Raging Ferguson Fire closes Yosemite Valley
Body camera captures police restraining 10-year-old
Ferguson Fire forced you to cancel your Yosemite trip? Here's what to do
VIDEO: N.J. officer shouts, saves man from oncoming train
49ers' Garoppolo talks porn star date, Sherman addresses injury
Show More
Nia Wilson's family attends hearing for BART stabbing suspect
SFPD still searching for suspect in 2016 murder case
#DearBART questions get answers from officials
North Bay family challenging medicinal cannabis ban at daughter's school
Consumer Catch-up: JetBlue raising prices, plan to work longer
More News