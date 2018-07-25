SAN MARTIN, Calif. (KGO) --Firefighters are battling a brush fire in Santa Clara County burning in San Martin that has forced the closure of southbound Highway 101, according to Cal Fire.
The fire broke out at 4:15 p.m. in the area of Church and Llagas Avenues.
At least 25 acres have burned and structures are being threatened.
The southbound lanes of Highway 101 are shut down and traffic is being diverted off in San Martin.