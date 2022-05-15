body found

Police investigating homicide after man's body found at San Mateo bus stop

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- Police in San Mateo are investigating a homicide after a body was found at a bus stop in San Mateo Saturday.

Police say a man's body was found at the SamTrans bus stop on El Camino Real at East Hillsdale Boulevard.

The investigation shut down the southbound lane of El Camino Real for a time. All lanes have since reopened.

Police are calling the death "suspicious."




