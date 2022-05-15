Police investigating homicide after man's body found at San Mateo bus stop

We are currently investigating a suspicious death at a bus stop on S. El Camino at Hillsdale. @SamTrans will be bypassing this stop and the right lane is closed. S/B underpass still accessible. pic.twitter.com/tWjMvHSfaY — San Mateo PD (@SanMateoPD) May 14, 2022

SMPD suspicious death deemed a homicide. Investigation commenced. Anonymous tips to (650)522-7676. https://t.co/rFQs6Kt3Xy pic.twitter.com/NAMFe9TrZt — San Mateo PD (@SanMateoPD) May 15, 2022

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- Police in San Mateo are investigating a homicide after a body was found at a bus stop in San Mateo Saturday.Police say a man's body was found at the SamTrans bus stop on El Camino Real at East Hillsdale Boulevard.The investigation shut down the southbound lane of El Camino Real for a time. All lanes have since reopened.Police are calling the death "suspicious."