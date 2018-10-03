We just drove down Santa Helena Ave and were met with this. We’re being told to move elsewhere, down the street, but you can see this is a big scene on El Camino Real pic.twitter.com/LfKKNX0Qqz — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) October 4, 2018

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is investigating the fatal Tasing of a man they say attacked deputies in Millbrae.This happened at El Camino Real and Santa Helena Avenue. A business owner says he witnessed the incident.The business owner said this man was Tased after a struggle with sheriffs deputies around 1 p.m. The business owner told ABC7 News that the suspect "looked like he was mentally challenged or on drugs." But the business owner said he appeared harmless.Police say they saw the man running around in the street and deputies tried to make contact with him. They say that when they made contact, the suspect allegedly assaulted one of the officers.Officials say the man was able to get up after he was Tased but was taken away in an ambulance. The officer, who was also taken to the hospital, is said to be OK but the suspect died.The streets in the area are shut down for the investigation.