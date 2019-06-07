San Mateo police officer accused of trying to set up sexual encounter with 16-year-old

By Kris Reyes
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- San Mateo Police Officer Robert Edward Davies is accused of trying to set up a sexual encounter with a user posing as a teen girl on Snapchat and several other social media apps.

Police say Davies knowingly chatted about engaging in sexual activity with a person presenting themselves as an underage girl.

Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers initially received a tip from a concerned Citizen who posed as a 16-year-old on a number of mobile applications and connected with Davies on May 11.

"This alleged conduct, if true, is in no way a reflection of all that we stand for as a department, and is an affront to the tenets of our department and our profession as a whole. As San Mateo police officers, we have sworn an oath to serve and protect our communities." San Mateo Police Chief Susan Manheimer.

Davies was arrested in Morgan Hill where he lived. He is being held on $50,000 at the Santa Clara County Jail. Crime Stoppers is asking anyone with information to contact (408) 947-7867.
