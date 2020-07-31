Coronavirus

San Mateo Co. residents prepare for businesses to likely shut down again after being added to CA watch list

"In the back of my mind, I knew something like this was almost inevitable, given the case surges."
By
PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) -- Many San Mateo County residents spent Friday rushing around to businesses that may have to close Saturday because of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

"I'm trying to get everything in, especially a workout, before tonight when it may close down at midnight," said Susan Broad Friday morning as she headed into the Orange Theory Fitness Center in Pacifica.

She says having Orange Theory open since July 6 has really helped her during the pandemic.

"I feel so much better since they opened. So I am trying to get my mindset wrapped around possibly not coming back for a while," she said.

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

San Mateo County landed on the state's watch list Wednesday. If it stays there for three days in a row, businesses like hair and nail salons, gyms and fitness centers have to close.

That has created a busy Friday for businesses. The General Manager at Orange Theory says all of their Friday classes are booked. Workers at Nail Touche in the Linda Mar shopping center say they are also fully booked.

Residents say they have felt like time was running out as they kept hearing about an increase in COVID-19 cases.

RELATED: Getting off state's COVID-19 watch list nearly impossible, Solano County public health official says

"In the back of my mind, I knew something like this was almost inevitable, given the case surges. So today, I am just making the most of it because we don't know when it will re-open again," Mark Protacio of Daly City said.

Orange Theory is now looking into possibly moving its Pacifica studio classes out to the parking lot if the business is shut down Saturday.

"Orange Theory is about community and I think that's one of the main things people are missing during this time is that sense of community. We totally understand and abide by the social distancing protocols and that's why outdoor workouts are an option," said General Manager Evan Coghlan.

But workers at the nail salon say they are not planning to move outdoors, saying the weather in Pacifica is too cold and windy. If the county is ordered to shutdown, they will close indefinitely on Saturday.

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the story in a new window

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypacificahealthbusinesscoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicreopening californiaconsumercovid 19san mateo countyconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Private gatherings a leading cause in new Bay Area COVID-19 cases
Back-to-school shopping, a 'rite of passage' not happening amid pandemic
Getting Answers Live at 3 p.m.: ABC7 News special coverage of Bay Area events
Coronavirus live updates: Central Valley teen dies of COVID-19, health officials say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stanford student sheds light on farm worker wages in viral tweet about summer job
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
'Embarrassed and pissed off': Doctor slams COVID-19 deniers
Central CA teen dies of COVID-19, health officials say
SF mayor announces major cut to police funding
Supreme Court allows construction of border wall with Mexico to continue
Teen arrested in Twitter hack that hit Obama, Gates accounts
Show More
Court overturns Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus live updates: Central Valley teen dies of COVID-19, health officials say
Marine sea tank sinks with 16 aboard; 1 dead and 8 missing
Celebrate Harry Potter's birthday with magical drinks
More TOP STORIES News