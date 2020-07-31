San Mateo Co. residents prepare for businesses to likely shut down again after being added to CA watch list

"I'm trying to get everything in, especially a workout, before tonight when it may close down at midnight," said Susan Broad Friday morning as she headed into the Orange Theory Fitness Center in Pacifica.
She says having Orange Theory open since July 6 has really helped her during the pandemic.
"I feel so much better since they opened. So I am trying to get my mindset wrapped around possibly not coming back for a while," she said.
San Mateo County landed on the state's watch list Wednesday. If it stays there for three days in a row, businesses like hair and nail salons, gyms and fitness centers have to close.
That has created a busy Friday for businesses. The General Manager at Orange Theory says all of their Friday classes are booked. Workers at Nail Touche in the Linda Mar shopping center say they are also fully booked.
Residents say they have felt like time was running out as they kept hearing about an increase in COVID-19 cases.
"In the back of my mind, I knew something like this was almost inevitable, given the case surges. So today, I am just making the most of it because we don't know when it will re-open again," Mark Protacio of Daly City said.
Orange Theory is now looking into possibly moving its Pacifica studio classes out to the parking lot if the business is shut down Saturday.
"Orange Theory is about community and I think that's one of the main things people are missing during this time is that sense of community. We totally understand and abide by the social distancing protocols and that's why outdoor workouts are an option," said General Manager Evan Coghlan.
But workers at the nail salon say they are not planning to move outdoors, saying the weather in Pacifica is too cold and windy. If the county is ordered to shutdown, they will close indefinitely on Saturday.
