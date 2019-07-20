San Mateo County authorities release murder suspect's mugshot

DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office released the mugshot of Malik Dosouqi, the man accused of killing two men on the Peninsula.

They're asking anyone who may know him as a friend, neighbor, or acquaintance to contact the sheriff's office as they try to figure out more about his past.

RELATED: Authorities ID suspect after 2nd homicide on Skyline Boulevard in San Mateo County

Investigators say he lured the men to a remote section of Skyline Boulevard in San Mateo County on two separate nights last month.

Earlier this week, the suspect was in court for a hearing.

The judge reviewed his medical records and noted he was laughing randomly in court.

RELATED: Suspect in 2 San Mateo Co. stabbings now behind bars, faces murder charges

All criminal proceedings are on hold until doctors can examine him.

A hearing is set for August 30 to hear the results of the evaluations.
