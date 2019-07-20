San Mateo County authorities release murder suspect's mugshot

DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office released the mugshot of Malik Dosouqi, the man accused of killing two men on the Peninsula.They're asking anyone who may know him as a friend, neighbor, or acquaintance to contact the sheriff's office as they try to figure out more about his past.Investigators say he lured the men to a remote section of Skyline Boulevard in San Mateo County on two separate nights last month.Earlier this week, the suspect was in court for a hearing.The judge reviewed his medical records and noted he was laughing randomly in court.All criminal proceedings are on hold until doctors can examine him.A hearing is set for August 30 to hear the results of the evaluations.