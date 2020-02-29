Coronavirus

Coronavirus: San Mateo County School District to update COVID-19 pandemic plan

By
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Parents of school-age children say they're hungry for guidance on what to do to keep their children safe from COVID-19, as more cases develop in the Bay Area.

"The community has questions," said parent Jennifer Liu. "When the public has questions, it's incumbent on the organization to have the proactive answers."

School districts on the Peninsula and in San Jose have been sending parent recommendations from county health officers, but internally, school leaders are also working on their own action plans.

San Mateo County school superintendent Nancy Magee said coronavirus was an important agenda item at the monthly meeting of local superintendents from 23 districts. A pandemic plan for the H1N1 (swine flu) virus is being updated.

RELATED: Coronavirus: COVID-19 patient transferred to San Mateo County

"That was maybe 10 years ago," said Superintendent Magee, "so we want to go through the plan and insure that we now have many more opportunities for remote learning for students and different kinds of transportation, remote work environments for staff."

While the coronavirus risk is still considered low, contingency plans are also being reviewed in the event of a coronavirus outbreak.

"It would likely be something that would happen across the entire county because we do know that, as we've seen in other countries, when you isolate or stop everybody's regular flow, that it helps to slow down the spread," said Superintendent Magee.

The plan calls for sick children to be sent home. Parents would be advised to contact their health providers.

RELATED: Coronavirus outbreak: Tracking latest developments of viral infection in US

Testing of suspected cases of coronavirus is expected to go faster. The CDC says its goal is to have new test kits in the hands of local and state health agencies across the country by this time next week.

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscdcchildrenoutbreakcoronavirusschoolu.s. & worldvirussan mateo county
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
COVID-19 Updates: Possible all mail-in ballots for Californians
CORONAVIRUS
NY deaths drop to lowest level since start of pandemic
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News