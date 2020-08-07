Coronavirus California

San Mateo County health officer says COVID-19 watch list orders are 'misdirected'

The health officer says the watch list restrictions "will cause more harm than good."
By
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Mateo County health officer says the state's COVID-19 restrictions are "misdirected" and "will cause more harm than good." Saying the state needs to make immediate changes. His remarks come just days after state officials put the county on the watch list which has forced many businesses to close again.

With the new rules in place Vivian Nguyen was going to do her customer's nails outside and under a canopy but it blew over in the wind. Now her Bella Nails business is closed and there is no indoor service allowed. The county's health officer says that is not right and is blaming the state.

LIFE AFTER COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms, schools, sports will look like when they reopen

"I believe they targeted certain businesses for closure but that was certainly not warranted based on the data that we have," says Dr. Scott Morrow. With all of the factors taken into consideration, not just positivity rate, Dr. Morrow says the county is stable, "I think it's a mistake to focus on single data points and I think that's what the state is doing and I think that's a mistake."

Others like County Supervisor David Canepa agree citing huge unemployment rates that will grow if the state doesn't make changes, "In San Mateo County it was 2.9 percent last year, it's now at 10.9 percent that means there are 47-thousand people that aren't working in San Mateo County."

Dr. Morrow says he agrees with indoor bar and restaurant closures. He goes on to say that there is no data showing that transmission rates are higher in locations like salons and barbershops compared to other opened businesses. Those in the beauty industry are livid.

COVID-19 RISK CALCULATOR: Quiz yourself on the safest, most dangerous things you can do as CA reopens

"It's been one of the most sanitary industries out there forever. Basically financially the beauty industry is being crippled right now" says Jaki Berry who is a beauty consultant employed by CosmoProf Division of Beauty Systems Group.

Nguyen agrees and says she's spent so much making the inside of her business as safe as it can be and now this, "it's really unfair for our industry to be completely shut down again."

VIDEO: Coronavirus Social Distancing: How far away is 6 feet?
EMBED More News Videos

Here's how to practice social distancing and figure out if you're 6 feet apart from someone during the novel coronavirus outbreak.



If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysocial distancingcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 pandemicreopening californiacovid 19 outbreakcovid 19san mateo county
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Newsom to issue guidance on reopening CA colleges
SF teachers reach tentative deal on distance learning
Coronavirus live updates: Sonoma County approves mask fines
LA County to open kiosk coronavirus testing sites
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
SF teachers reach tentative deal on distance learning
Newsom to issue guidance on reopening CA colleges
'Am I going to die?': Beirut bride recounts horrific moment explosion hit
Report: At least 4 people shot, 1 dead in Oakland
Biden faces backlash over comparing Black, Latino diversity
Show More
A's coach apologizes for apparent Nazi salute
July jobs report: 1.8M jobs added, unemployment falls to 10.2%
Coronavirus live updates: Sonoma County approves mask fines
5 former CDC directors on where US failed in COVID-19 response
Growing interest in homeschooling as school year nears
More TOP STORIES News