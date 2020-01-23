San Mateo deadly crash linked to home invasion robbery, police say

By
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- San Mateo police believe a fatal car accident is related to a home invasion robbery that happened four miles away from the crash scene.

An SUV crashed head-on into a concrete barrier on Airport Boulevard just before 4 a.m.

One person died and two others in the SUV were taken to the hospital, police said. Another car was involved in the home invasion robbery and got away, police said.

Police were responding to the home invasion on Roberta Drive when they heard about the crash.

"We responded to the scene. We saw some vehicles leaving, tried to catch up to them and then CHP notified us of a single-vehicle collision here. We came back here and found CHP dealing with this collision. We are trying to determine whether this collision was involved with our crime," Lt. Todd Mefford with the San Mateo Police Department.

Authorities shut down the off ramp to Airport Boulevard on the northbound side of Highway 101 while they conducted their investigation.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san mateocar crashcrimepolice chasechphome invasionrobberyfatal crashcrash
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump
Authorities investigating possible case of coronavirus in Texas
Here's how former NY Mayor Michael Bloomberg is courting Calif. voters
49ers speak to media ahead of Super Bowl 54
New CDC coronavirus warning posters at SFO
49ers' Kittle awards Super Bowl tickets to fallen military service member's family
Suspect arrested in projectile strikes south of Gilroy, report says
Show More
SF Mayor London Breed endorses Michael Bloomberg for president
Passenger arrives at LAX with possible coronavirus symptoms
Longtime PBS anchor Jim Lehrer dead at 85
What is coronavirus? Should outbreak concern Americans?
AccuWeather forecast: Stray shower north today and tomorrow
More TOP STORIES News