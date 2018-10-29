San Mateo man arrested after boat crashes into teenager in kayak

San Mateo police say a man was arrested and a 15-year-old boy remains in critical condition after a boat crashed into a kayak over the weekend.Investigators say a boat driven by 48-year-old Stephan Chiari of San Mateo hit the teenager inside the kayak in the San Mateo Lagoon off of Fathom Drive around 4 p.m. Sunday.Officers say Chiari was under the influence of alcohol and arrested at the scene on charges of reckless operation of a boat, operating a boat while intoxicated and boating under the influence with injury.Neighbor Raj Jampa heard the screams. "Next thing you know, we saw a lot of fire trucks, cops, that's when everybody arrived. That's when everybody realized that something was not right," said Jampa.The teenager from San Mateo was taken to Stanford Medical Center and remains in critical condition.