San Mateo neighbors stunned, sickened to be living next door to accused rapist

EMBED </>More Videos

Neighbors living on S. Norfolk Ave. in San Mateo were shocked to learn they were living on the same street as an accused serial rapist. (SFPD)

by Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Police say Orlando Vilchez Lazo allegedly raped four women and disguised himself as a rideshare driver to prey on victims.

Neighbors living on S. Norfolk Ave. in San Mateo were shocked to learn they were living on the same street as an accused serial rapist.

RELATED: Police say 4 women raped by man posing as rideshare driver

"Police went in and the next thing I knew he came out in handcuffs," said neighbor Sara Shayesteh.

Shayesteh and her husband Isaac watched the arrest of 37-year-old Orlando Vilchez Lazo. Police say Lazo raped four women over the past five years while posing as a rideshare driver.



"I knew something was up, never in a million years would I imagine a four-time rapist would be living across the street from us," Isaac Shayesteh said.

VIDEO: 'These assaults were violent rapes committed by serial rapist,' SFPD says

The SFPD says Lazo posed as a rideshare driver, then intercepted random women as they left nightclubs and bars in SOMA, mistaking his car for one they ordered. The first assault was in 2013. The last was just this past June .

Police say DNA evidence linked Lazo to the assaults.

Rideshare companies reacted quickly. Lyft revealed in a statement, "We have confirmed that this person did drive for Lyft but as soon as we were made aware of these horrific and deeply disturbing allegations, we immediately deactivated him."

Lyft adds it doesn't believe any of the assaults occurred on their platform. Uber said the suspect is not an Uber driver and never was.

TIMELINE: Sexual misconduct allegations plaguing ride-hailing companies
EMBED More News Videos

A short timeline of the sexual misconduct allegations that have plagued ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft in the San Francisco Bay Area during the past four years.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapearrestSFPDpoliceinvestigationridesharesexual assaultSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Police: 4 women raped by man posing as SF rideshare driver
VIDEO: 'These were violent rapes committed by a serial rapist,' SFPD says
Sexual misconduct at ride-hailing companies
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
Show More
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
Spoiled Apple store robbery ends with crooks captured
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
More News