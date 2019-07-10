San Pablo police investigating deadly shooting

SAN PABLO, Calif. -- A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in San Pablo on Tuesday night, according to police.The shooting occurred in the 900 block of Stanton Avenue around 9:23 p.m., Capt. Brian Bubar said. Officers who arrived at the scene found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound in a vehicle on the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was the intended target of the shooting, Bubar said, and no other victims were found. He wasn't identified. There are currently no suspects.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call San Pablo police at (510) 215-3150. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the West Contra Costa Crime Stoppers tip line at (510) 799-8255.