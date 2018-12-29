San Quentin inmate who walked away from prison spotted in Central Coast town

#BREAKING #SanQuentin escapees carjacked Toyota Rav4 located near #PasoRobles , poss. sighting of suspect Shalom Mendoza in nearby San Miguel, CA. pic.twitter.com/83S4gTCBhI — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) December 29, 2018

Officials say an inmate who walked away from San Quentin State Prison earlier this week was seen in the Central Coast town of San Miguel on Friday, and investigators believe he is heading toward the Los Angeles area.Shalom Mendoza was reportedly seen at a Dollar Store in San Miguel on Friday around 4:20 p.m. where he purchased dark clothing. The 21-year-old is no longer wearing his prison uniform.Police across California are on the lookout for the 21-year-old escaped convict. The 2011 silver Toyota RAV4 with California license plate number 6STZ502 he is believed to have carjacked was found abandoned north of Paso Robles on Friday.He was serving a five year sentence for using a deadly weapon during a carjacking in Los Angeles County.Prison officials still have not explained how Mendoza escaped, only saying: "Mendoza was assigned to work outside the security perimeter on a work crew, he took advantage of that and walked away."A source tells ABC7 News that the 21-year-old may have been cleaning a sewage pumping station not far from San Quentin's West Gate.Mendoza is considered dangerous and anyone who sees him is asked to immediately contact law enforcement or call 911. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, they should contact Special Agent Eric Lauren at (559) 351-3979.