Newsom plans to transform San Quentin, home to death row, into rehabilitation center

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to transform a state lockup that is home to the nation's largest number of death row inmates into a facility where prisoners can receive education, training and rehabilitation.

Newsom's office announced the new plans Thursday for San Quentin State Prison, which will be renamed the San Quentin Rehabilitation Center. The governor plans to visit the prison on the shore of the San Francisco Bay on Friday as part of a statewide policy tour.

RELATED: Rare look inside San Quentin Prison, home of death row

The plan marks a massive shift in how the state would shape the fates of those behind bars.

Newsom announced a moratorium on executions in 2019, but nearly 700 inmates remain on death row today.

Death sentences in California have declined over the years, and the state last executed an inmate in 2006.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.