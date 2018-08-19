San Rafael police investigate shooting

#DEVELOPING San Rafael PD investigating a shooting on 5th & California Avenues. Neighbors report hearing a street fight early this morning. pic.twitter.com/es0tj3tL7e — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) August 19, 2018

A man is recovering from a gunshot wound following a shooting outside a house party in San Rafael's Sun Valley neighborhood."I fell asleep around midnight. I was woken to an argument between two men, screaming really loud," said neighbor Helene Postrel.Postrel says that fight escalated later at 3 a.m."A woman, in particular with terrifying yells, just blood curdling, then I hear what sounded like two gunshots and then everything was quiet," Postrel added.Investigators say a 20-year-old man was shot after a fight broke out in the street near a home in the 2000 block of Fifth Avenue. Victim fled the scene before officers arrived. Neighbors say there had been a party at the house Saturday night."We got a subsequent phone call from Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital that a victim showed up with a non-threatening gunshot wound," said San Rafael Police Sgt. Todd Berringer.A 30-year-old man from Washington State was arrested near the scene for being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition. Police aren't sure if he played a role in the actual shooting, they continue to look for suspects and evidence.A motive for the crime is still unknown.