San Ramon elementary school on lockdown after threatening graffiti found

Coyote Creek Elementary School in San Ramon, Calif. is pictured. (KGO-TV)

SAN RAMON, Calif. -- Coyote Creek Elementary School in San Ramon was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after threatening graffiti was found in a bathroom, according to school district officials.

At about 12:30 p.m., San Ramon Valley Unified School District officials announced the lockdown on Facebook.

RELATED: Threats to Diablo View Middle School made via hacked social media account; juvenile arrested

It is in response to a piece of graffiti that someone wrote on the wall stating, "every body dies at 12:30," according to the school district.

Police are investigating the threat but they "do not believe that the campus is in imminent danger, however, out of an extreme abundance of caution, we have placed the campus on lockdown until further notice," the district's Facebook post says.

This is the second time in the past month that a school in the district was locked down due to similarly threatening graffiti.

On Nov. 7, Iron Horse Middle School in San Ramon was placed on lockdown after a noon shooting threat was found scrawled on a bathroom wall.

