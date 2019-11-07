San Ramon police investigate 18-year-old's sexual assault allegations against former soccer coach

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating sexual assault allegations against San Ramon Soccer Club Director of Operations Luke Enna.
Officers arrested Enna last week after an 18-year-old woman he used to coach accused him of sexually assaulting her.
They say the victim claimed it happened when Enna came home while she was house-sitting for him two weeks ago.
Police are now concerned there could be other victims.
Enna has worked in several coaching positions, including with youth teams, according to his LinkedIn page.
