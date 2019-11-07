San Ramon police investigate 18-year-old's sexual assault allegations against former soccer coach

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating sexual assault allegations against San Ramon Soccer Club Director of Operations Luke Enna.Officers arrested Enna last week after an 18-year-old woman he used to coach accused him of sexually assaulting her.They say the victim claimed it happened when Enna came home while she was house-sitting for him two weeks ago.Police are now concerned there could be other victims.Enna has worked in several coaching positions, including with youth teams, according to his LinkedIn page.