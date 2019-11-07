San Ramon police investigate 18-year-old's sexual assault allegations against former soccer coach

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating sexual assault allegations against San Ramon Soccer Club Director of Operations Luke Enna.

Officers arrested Enna last week after an 18-year-old woman he used to coach accused him of sexually assaulting her.

They say the victim claimed it happened when Enna came home while she was house-sitting for him two weeks ago.

Police are now concerned there could be other victims.

Enna has worked in several coaching positions, including with youth teams, according to his LinkedIn page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san ramoncrimesoccersexual assaultyouth soccerpoliceinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kincade firefighters save family treasures from burning home
US: Saudis recruited Twitter workers to spy on users
San Francisco District Attorney race too close to call
2019 Bay Area Election Results
Escaped Monterey Co. Jail inmates captured, sheriff says
Pittsburg teacher inspires students with Lizzo song
Border collie makes two-point shot with his nose
Show More
Mom, son disguised $200K as tamales, authorities say
49ers prepare for Monday Night Showdown against Seahawks on ABC7
More elevator attendants, new fare gate at SF BART stations
Miniature Shetland pony makes grandmother's day
Detained person not involved in killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
More TOP STORIES News