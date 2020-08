WATCH TODAY: Santa Clara County health officer holds COVID-19 press conference

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SANTA CLARA CO., Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody is holding a press conference Wednesday to give an update on the region's response to the coronavirus We'll be streaming the press conference live here at 11 a.m., on Facebook and YouTube Santa Clara County has been on the state's COVID-19 watch list since July 12.When the county was added to the watch list, it was forced to roll back the reopening of hair salons, nail salons and gyms - all of which had just reopened for business 48 hours prior.As of Wednesday morning, the county is just above the case rate threshold that would require it to stay on the watch list.We expect to hear more about the county's coronavirus situation in the 11 a.m. press conference. Stay with ABC7 News for updates.