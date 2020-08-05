Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: Santa Clara County health officer holds COVID-19 press conference

By Alix Martichoux
SANTA CLARA CO., Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody is holding a press conference Wednesday to give an update on the region's response to the coronavirus.

We'll be streaming the press conference live here at 11 a.m., on Facebook and YouTube.

Santa Clara County has been on the state's COVID-19 watch list since July 12.

WATCH LIST: 38 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse


When the county was added to the watch list, it was forced to roll back the reopening of hair salons, nail salons and gyms - all of which had just reopened for business 48 hours prior.

As of Wednesday morning, the county is just above the case rate threshold that would require it to stay on the watch list.

RELATED: Pandemic pod warning: Parents should be aware of these potential dangers

We expect to hear more about the county's coronavirus situation in the 11 a.m. press conference. Stay with ABC7 News for updates.

