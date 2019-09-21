Reservoir Fire: Multiple fires in Santa Clara County grow to 128 acres combined with 40 percent containment

The fires were reported Saturday around noon near Calaveras Road, according to CAL Fire SCU.
#UPDATE: #Fire crews from other #BayArea cities are being called in to assist. #Firefighters from #Fremont and #SanJose are setting up at the Spring Valley station in #Milpitas. Fire appears to 100% contained.https://t.co/RgUk1oQqlu pic.twitter.com/7zfkkI7VHf— Anser Hassan (@AnserHassan) September 21, 2019
Officials said there are six fires that crews are battling and about 70 acres in total and about 40 percent contained.
That was at 2:30 p.m. By 3:45 p.m. the collective size of the fires had nearly doubled, growing to 128 acres, still at 40 percent containment.
#ReservoirFire off Calaveras Road and Felter Road, northeast of Milpitas in Santa Clara County is now 128 acres & 40% contained. pic.twitter.com/CxFlFOVJYO— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 21, 2019
#ReservoirFire [Update] on Calaveras Rd East of Milpitas is 70 acres and 40% contained. Forward progress stopped. Air tankers have been released, helicopters remain at scene. Ground resources are making good progress in containment. Calaveras Road remains closed. pic.twitter.com/ncDTR4hbh4— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) September 21, 2019
Officials said Calaveras Road is closed until further notice.
No evacuations were ordered.