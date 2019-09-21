Reservoir Fire: Multiple fires in Santa Clara County grow to 128 acres combined with 40 percent containment

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KGO) -- Firefighters are battling multiple blazes in Santa Clara County, east of Milpitas, officials said.

The fires were reported Saturday around noon near Calaveras Road, according to CAL Fire SCU.



Officials said there are six fires that crews are battling and about 70 acres in total and about 40 percent contained.

That was at 2:30 p.m. By 3:45 p.m. the collective size of the fires had nearly doubled, growing to 128 acres, still at 40 percent containment.




Officials said Calaveras Road is closed until further notice.

No evacuations were ordered.
