Complex Fire

Santa Clara County Fire officials get $4 million to buy state-of-the-art disaster communications technology

By Kris Reyes
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- In 2018, as the Mendocino Complex Fire became the largest wildfire in California's history, Santa Clara County's fire chief had to deal with more than just the disaster when cell service used by his mobile command center slowed to a halt severely limiting his team's ability to communicate. Chief Tony Bowden would go on to challenge Verizon for allegedly throttling their service at a critical moment.

"As we struggled to work through that internet service provider to get that service restored, it was several days that our firefighters were impacted," said Bowden at a check presentation ceremony on Monday morning. His fire department received $4 million from the state to buy two Mobile Operations Satellite Expeditionary System or MOSES devices.

"So MOSES is essentially wireless communications mounted on a small trailer towable by truck like an F150," said Santa Clara Fire Department Captain Justin Stockman.

RELATED: Santa Clara County fire chief squares off with Verizon officials over alleged data throttling during Mendocino fire

Within 15 minutes, MOSES can provide cell service or wi-fi to thousands of customers - residents and emergency personnel. And because it's towable, it can be set up even in remote areas.

"Our resource ordering system in the state is a cloud-based system that we rely on the internet to access, request resources that goes statewide and sometimes even outside the state of California and losing that connection critically impacts our ability to do so," said Chief Bowden.

The money is coming from the 2019 California State Budget, which has earmarked hundreds of millions in fire prevention funding after last year's record-breaking fire season.

"How did this come about? The chief called and said we have a dire need to keep our communities safe with technology," said Assemblymember Evan Low.

One critical use - MOSES could work in tandem with this mobile communications unit which needs to be online at all times when when deployed to a disaster.

"Having that communication equipment, absolutely translates to saving lives," said Stockman.

Santa Clara County Fire Department hopes to have its MOSES units before the end of the year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa clarasanta clara countyverizonfiretechnologywildfirecomplex firecellphonefirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMPLEX FIRE
Santa Clara County fire chief squares off with Verizon over alleged data throttling during wildfire
Biggest wildfire in California history fully contained
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Cal Fire reveals new details of deadly air tanker drop
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News