Santa Clara County Health Department confirms its 4th case of novel coronavirus

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A new case of the novel coronavirus in Santa Clara County was confirmed by health officials Saturday.The county's health department says this is their fourth case.The patient is an adult woman who is a household contact of the third Santa Clara County case, and is "not hospitalized or ill," officials said.California Governor Gavin Newsom says the state only has about 200 testing kits left. The CDC is pledging to get more tests to California soon.