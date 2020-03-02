Coronavirus

Coronavirus latest: 3 new cases confirmed in Santa Clara County bringing county total to 7

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Clara County health officials are reporting three new cases of novel coronavirus Sunday.

This makes seven total cases in the county.

RELATED: Santa Clara County Health Department confirms its 4th case of novel coronavirus

The three newest ones to be confirmed are "an adult woman with chronic health conditions who is hospitalized," and a husband and wife who recently traveled to Egypt. They are both hospitalized as well. The husband reportedly has chronic health conditions.

Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, further information about these cases will not be released.



This is all according to the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department, who says "an increase in cases is not unexpected."

"The department will also be conducting community surveillance to determine the extent of possible disease spread in our community," officials said.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssanta clarasanta clara countycdccoronavirusvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NY deaths drop to lowest level since start of pandemic
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News