Santa Clara police looking for missing 75-year-old blind, deaf woman

Photo of Annie Enriquez from Santa Clara Police Department / Department of Motor Vehicles.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Santa Clara police is asking for the public's help in locating a 75-year-old woman with multiple health issues who disappeared from her home in Santa Clara overnight, police said Sunday.

Annie Enriquez is described as "blind and deaf, with the mental capacity of a 5-year-old."



She is 5-foot-1, 160 pounds with shoulder length hair, and uses a blue cane. There is no description of what she is wearing.

Anyone who sees or has information about Enriquez is asked to contact the Santa Clara Police Department at (408) 615-5580.
