Santa Clara police looking for missing 75-year-old blind, deaf woman

MISSING PERSON - 8/2/20 - Public Assistance Requested



Annie Enriquez went missing overnight. She is 75-years old, with multiple health issues, including being blind and deaf, with the mental capacity of a 5-year old.



If you see Ms. Enriquez, please call SCPD at 408-615-5580 pic.twitter.com/nEITNzBulZ — Santa Clara Police (@SantaClaraPD) August 2, 2020

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Santa Clara police is asking for the public's help in locating a 75-year-old woman with multiple health issues who disappeared from her home in Santa Clara overnight, police said Sunday.Annie Enriquez is described as "blind and deaf, with the mental capacity of a 5-year-old."She is 5-foot-1, 160 pounds with shoulder length hair, and uses a blue cane. There is no description of what she is wearing.Anyone who sees or has information about Enriquez is asked to contact the Santa Clara Police Department at (408) 615-5580.