Coronavirus: Santa Clara County enters Phase 2 of reopening

By Lauren Martinez
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Today, Santa Clara County is joining the rest of the Bay Area in Phase 2 of the state's plan to reopen some businesses. It will allow curbside pickup, manufacturing and logistics work to resume.

It also allows manufacturing and warehouses supporting retail to reopen, subject to social distancing and related requirements.

Earlier in the week, Doctor Sara Cody from Santa Clara County Health, said the number of new cases in the county is stable and has been decreasing, significantly.

RELATED: San Jose city leaders approve outdoor dining plan, delay decision on face coverings

This is good news for retailers:

"I miss my employees, I miss my clientele, I miss the Campbell community. It's all just been hard to put into words. It's really surreal," said Brooke Ramirez, Bombshell Boutique.

Museums, historical sites and public gardens can also reopen as long as visitors remain in outdoor areas.

