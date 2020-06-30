WATCH LIVE TODAY: Santa Clara County officials release plan to reopen schools

COVID-19 RISK CALCULATOR: Quiz yourself on the safest, most dangerous things you can do as California reopens
The county's Public Health Department and Office of Education are holding a joint press conference Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
We'll be streaming the press conference live here. Check back for updates.
Cindy Chavez (County Board of Supervisors president), Dave Cortese (County of Board of Supervisors member), Dr. Sara Cody (Santa Clara County Health Officer) and Dr. Mary Ann Dewan (County Superintendent of Schools) are all set to speak.
RELATED: Stricter stay-at-home restrictions coming back for Californians, Gov. Newsom teases as COVID-19 cases climb
They "will provide details on new COVID-19-related requirements and advice being given to local public and private schools to prepare for the 2020-21 academic year," according to a press release.
