WATCH LIVE TODAY: Santa Clara County officials release plan to reopen schools

By Alix Martichoux
SANTA CLARA CO, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Clara County officials are set to announce their plan for K-12 public and private schools to safely reopen for the 2020-21 school year.

The county's Public Health Department and Office of Education are holding a joint press conference Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

We'll be streaming the press conference live here. Check back for updates.

Cindy Chavez (County Board of Supervisors president), Dave Cortese (County of Board of Supervisors member), Dr. Sara Cody (Santa Clara County Health Officer) and Dr. Mary Ann Dewan (County Superintendent of Schools) are all set to speak.

They "will provide details on new COVID-19-related requirements and advice being given to local public and private schools to prepare for the 2020-21 academic year," according to a press release.

