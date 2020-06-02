Santa Clara County will allow for outdoor dining, indoor shopping, more starting Friday

The revised shelter-in-place order allows for "in-store retail, outdoor dining, all manufacturing, small service businesses, childcare and summer programs, as well as religious, cultural, and civic activities" to reopen with modifications.
"No contact in-home services," such as house cleaning, and "low-contact" businesses like shoe repair are also allowed starting Friday.
PHASE 3 REOPENING: These 10 CA counties are still not allowed to reopen hair salons, restaurants, schools
Children can attend summer camps or childcare facilities as long as the group sized is 12 or fewer.
Religious services can take place outside in groups no larger than 25.
As far as recreation goes, drive-in movie theaters and public swimming pools (with modifications) are also being allowed to open for summer.
RELATED: Expert says CA's moving too quickly to reopen hair salons, explains Santa Clara's slow reopening
County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody has been known to take it slow when it comes to reopening. Last week, she said Gov. Gavin Newsom was moving too quickly in allowing sectors to resume business.
"The pace at which the state has made these modifications is concerning to me," said Dr. Cody in a virtual Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday. "We can't see the effects of any of these changes ... for at least 14 days of an incubation period. And 21 days is even better."
Hair salons, barbershops and indoor dining at restaurants are still not allowed to reopen in Santa Clara County.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions