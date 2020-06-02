Coronavirus California

Santa Clara County will allow for outdoor dining, indoor shopping, more starting Friday

By Alix Martichoux
SANTA CLARA CO., Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Clara County announced another round of reopening businesses will start on Friday, June 5.

The revised shelter-in-place order allows for "in-store retail, outdoor dining, all manufacturing, small service businesses, childcare and summer programs, as well as religious, cultural, and civic activities" to reopen with modifications.

"No contact in-home services," such as house cleaning, and "low-contact" businesses like shoe repair are also allowed starting Friday.

PHASE 3 REOPENING: These 10 CA counties are still not allowed to reopen hair salons, restaurants, schools

Children can attend summer camps or childcare facilities as long as the group sized is 12 or fewer.

Religious services can take place outside in groups no larger than 25.

As far as recreation goes, drive-in movie theaters and public swimming pools (with modifications) are also being allowed to open for summer.

RELATED: Expert says CA's moving too quickly to reopen hair salons, explains Santa Clara's slow reopening

County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody has been known to take it slow when it comes to reopening. Last week, she said Gov. Gavin Newsom was moving too quickly in allowing sectors to resume business.

"The pace at which the state has made these modifications is concerning to me," said Dr. Cody in a virtual Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday. "We can't see the effects of any of these changes ... for at least 14 days of an incubation period. And 21 days is even better."

Hair salons, barbershops and indoor dining at restaurants are still not allowed to reopen in Santa Clara County.

