Santa Clara County residents to cast votes in recall election of Judge Aaron Persky

Today voters will decide if they will recall Judge Aaron Persky. He is the first judge in California to face a recall vote in more than 80 years. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Today voters will decide if they will recall Judge Aaron Persky. He is the first judge in California to face a recall vote in more than 80 years.

This was all sparked by the sentencing of Brock Turner. Judge Persky gave the former Stanford swimmer six months in jail for the sexual assault of an unconscious woman, following the probation department's recommendation.

Prosecutors wanted six years. Turner served three months.

The victim read a letter in court before the sentencing that went viral around the world. That sparked outrage and the recall campaign.

Voters will decide if Judge Persky's term will be cut short by four years.

Aaron Persky, the judge at the center of a recall effort in Santa Clara County, broke his silence Tuesday.



Fellow judges and Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen have supported Persky. They're against the recall on the grounds judges must maintain their independence and not be swayed by public opinion.

Voters have the choice of two candidates on the ballot if Judge Persky is recalled.

