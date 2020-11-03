vote 2020

Santa Clara County on pace to break 2008 voter participation record

By
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- As of Tuesday morning, 661,000 mail-in ballots have already been received by mail or collected from country drop-off boxes and another 25,000 votes have been cast at Vote Centers, according to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters Office.

"We are expecting to pass our highest (voter turnout) ever which was in 2008 with 86% (participation). We are very close to beating that," said Evelyn Mendez, Public Information Officer for the Registrar of Voters Office in Santa Clara County.

Shortly after sun-up over Levi's Stadium Election Day voters started trickling in. For those waiting until Election Day to cast a ballot the biggest draw was the top of the ticket.

ELECTION DAY 2020: Live updates on presidential election, California and Bay Area polls

"Mainly the presidential race that's an important thing for me," said Pravhakar Nellore, "It's been in the news every day and I want things to be better for everybody."

Others who skipped the 2016 Presidential Election said they couldn't sit out this year.

"This isn't just a simple vote - not like normal," said Michael Moreno. When asked by ABC7 News reporter Julian Glover if this race seems more important than 2016 he responded, "Oh yeah. I didn't even vote in 2016."

There was no line and no wait to get into the stadium.

RELATED: A voter's guide to the 2020 California propositions

At Central Park Library in Santa Clara, there was a short line outside of the library that took voters about 30 minutes to get into a voting booth.

The wait was well worth it for first-time voter Juliana Razon.

"I think it's important to let them know that we're here and that we have to speak for others who cannot vote just yet," she said.

Some opted to drop off ballots received in the mail in person while others stuck to tradition.

"I've voted 42 times in person. I'm not about to change now," said Karin Williams.

If you are considering dropping your ballot in the mail today the registrar of voter's office suggests dropping off your ballot at a drop-off box instead to ensure it's collected in time.

In order for your mail-in ballot to be counted, it must be postmarked today and received no later than November 20.

However, if you drop your ballot in the mail at 1 p.m. and your mail person happens to have collected the mail at noon your ballot won't be collected and postmarked until tomorrow, therefore invalidating your ballot.

In Santa Clara County, mail-in ballots have been counted 29 days prior to election day so the registrar's office expects to report comprehensive vote totals when polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

Get the latest stories and videos about the 2020 election here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniasan joseelection dayvote 2020joe bidenelectionpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
LIVE: Updates and resources for Election Day 2020
CA ballot props: Everything you need to know before voting
VOTE 2020
US Senate, House races could sway power of Republicans, Democrats
AZ 2020 live presidential election results
Map shows biggest Trump, Biden donors in SF Bay Area
Georgia 2020 live presidential election results
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 Election Day: How to watch ABC7 News live coverage
CA ballot props: Everything you need to know before voting
LIVE: Updates and resources for Election Day 2020
How to pronounce Kamala Harris' name and what it means
From the 2020 election, some new political terms
Map shows biggest Trump, Biden donors in SF Bay Area
Trump, Biden make final stops in presidential race; Election Day arrives
Show More
Map shows every Bay Area voting location
Gov. Newsom attends Election Day phone bank event in SF
Free food, other Election Day 2020 deals
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
SoCal mother's COVID-19 death leaves teen raising siblings
More TOP STORIES News