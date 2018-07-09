Santa Clara family asks for your help locating stolen U-Haul filled with sentimental items

A Santa Clara mother is speaking out desperate to get her kids' artwork and toys back after someone stole the family's U-Haul."In all my years of living I've never been so devastated and so disappointed in humanity," said Denise Hall, a Santa Clara resident. "I would never put myself out here, but I'm desperate to get back those personal items."Last week her family loaded a rented U-Haul truck because they're updating the flooring in their home. They have to move temporarily."The last load we had we finished loading at 10 o'clock in the evening and by that time my husband and I and our neighbors we were just exhausted so we locked up the U-Haul," said Hall.On Friday, July 6, she says someone stole the truck. It included some furniture and other household items."But what was especially heartbreaking was my children's personal objects like their childhood stuffed animals. The few school projects that I'd saved," said Hall.Hall purchased the extra optional insurance offered by U-Haul, but as she found out that only protects the truck itself and not her items inside. The truck has Arizona plates license number AD47205. Hall filed a police report."I think the likelihood of the vehicle being recovered is good. Someone is going to notice that a U-Haul van has been parked at a location for far too long," said Capt. Wahid Kazem, Santa Clara Police Department.Whether or not anything is left inside remains to be seen.The family also had a file cabinet with paperwork in the truck."We believe that the thieves used that to steal our identity," said Hall. She says they've made fraudulent purchases in Campbell.Hall knows it was a mistake to leave the loaded U-Haul. She hopes her story warns others and that someone spots the stolen truck.601 El Camino RealSanta Clara, CA 95050(408) 615-4700