Santa Clara County supervisor suggests more cooperation with federal authorities prior to release of violent felons

SAN JOSE, Calif (KGO) -- Carlos Arevalo Carranza is in custody for the last month's killing of Bambi Larson in South San Jose. The case returned focus to California's sanctuary law, since the accused killer is a repeat offender and in the U.S. illegally.In response, Santa Clara County Supervisor Dave Cortese is pitching a new proposal in which ICE would be notified before the release of violent felons."You have somebody there that we (ICE) have an interest in, that we would like to take custody of. It's at that point the sheriff, will look at a rap sheet and say, 'Does fit the criteria the Board of Supervisors gave me and within state law?'" says Cortese in explaining his proposal.Cortese says ICE will still be required to get a warrant to hold an inmate, but that the changes would allow for better coordination between law enforcement.San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo insists that he doesn't want local police engaged in immigration. However, he supports the proposal."I have been adamant that the San Jose Police Department should not get involved with immigration enforcement. But that's a whole different issue of whether or not a violent felon should be released into the community, without notification of the federal authorities," says Mayor Liccardo. "That public safety justification reaches its logical limits when you've got a violent or predatory felon in custody, and the question is: Are we going to release this individual back into the community?"ICE responded to the proposal in an email to ABC7 News, saying: "ICE is willing to work with any of our partners to determine best practices to keep criminal aliens from being released to the community."Immigration attorney Brittney Rezaei, with CAIR, or Council on American Islamic Relations, says she was shocked to learn of the proposal."This county, and this supervisor, (have) been a champion of immigrant rights and our sanctuary policies. So, I was quite shocked to see this change in tone," says Rezaei. "To take one incident and dismantle that, or start to back track on it, is very concerning."She says ICE already has access to arrest reports, knows of release dates and has the legal means to take violent felons into custody."That would be our local government doing the job of the federal law enforcement. That is what are sanctuary polices are here to stop."The proposal will be up for discussion at the next board meeting.