Santa Clara University threatens suspensions, fines after massive fraternity party

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Clara University has threatened to suspend and fine students who attended a massive fraternity party near campus amid the coronavirus pandemic "It was around 70 to 100 students and was hosted by a fraternity," said Ciara Moezidis, who is a senior at Santa Clara University.Preston Worth is a junior at the school and saw photos from last week's party on social media."There was a just a picture going around with probably close to 200 people in the backyard," said Worth.In a statement, Santa Clara University called the recent fraternity party a "blatant disregard" for health directives."People tend to forget the severity of the situation. That's why a lot of students have tried to remind their peers that, 'Hey this is not a joke,'" said Moezidis.The recent fraternity party near SCU came just days after the university canceled plans to bring students back to campus for housing and in-person classes.One student told ABC7 News, with tuition above $50,000 dollars a year, there is frustration. Another student said some feel a false sense of security because free COVID-19 tests are offered to students."So people think, 'If I get tested and it comes out negative I'm fine, and I'm hoping everyone else is doing that so they're fine.' But you can't really look at it that way," said Worth.ABC7 News spoke with students who said since pictures of the party surfaced, there has been a stronger sense of concern going forward.Here is the full statement issued by Santa Clara University: