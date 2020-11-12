Society

Stolen Bigfoot statue found along road in Santa Cruz County

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. -- Police officers in the mountains north of Santa Cruz responded to a suspicious figure in a roadway early Thursday and found Bigfoot.

"He was a little banged up but will be returned to his rightful place at the Bigfoot Discovery Museum," the Scotts Valley Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office had urged people to keep their eyes peeled for the 4-foot-tall (1.2 meters) wooden statue after it was stolen from outside the tiny museum in nearby Felton on Monday.

RELATED: 'Homebuying is an adventure': Bigfoot found sheltering in place at million dollar Santa Cruz house for sale

The museum dedicated to the mythical forest creature is outside Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park. It is temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysanta cruzscotts valleybigfoot
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MAP: Trump gained and lost votes in these CA counties since 2016
What happens between now and Inauguration Day 2021?
Why is Bank of America draining EDD bank accounts?
1st Black, Asian woman elected VP: Watch Kamala Harris' journey
Biden COVID adviser proposes US lockdown of 4 to 6 weeks
Tax should be imposed on those who WFH, economists suggest
Dr. Fauci's hopeful message: 'Help is really on the way'
Show More
Costco requires shoppers with medical conditions to wear face coverings
Stimulus talks: Post-election rancor clouds chances for COVID relief bill
As COVID cases rise, no need to stockpile supplies: Expert
VIDEO: Creepy wolf robot wards off wild bear in Japanese town
Nurse sent family reassuring video hours before he died of COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News